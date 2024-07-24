IDF Discovers Tunnel Shaft and Weapons in Children’s Bedroom During Rafah Operations [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

In a recent operation, the IDF’s 401st Brigade uncovered a tunnel shaft, an arsenal of weapons, and night vision equipment hidden inside a children’s bedroom in a civilian building in the Rafah area.

The discovery was part of a series of precise, intelligence-driven operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the Tel al-Sultan and Shabura regions. These operations have been ongoing for several weeks.

In a separate engagement, soldiers from the 52nd Battalion confronted and eliminated armed terrorists in close-quarters combat within a building in the Tel al-Sultan area. The operations underscore the continued efforts of the IDF to dismantle terrorist networks and ensure security in the region.

