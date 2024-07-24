The West Is Next: “Rivers Of Blood Will Flow At Paris Olympics”

A man dressed as a Palestinian terrorist released a video earlier this week threatening the people of France and French President Macron.

“You supported the Zionist regime in its criminal war against the people of Palestine,” he said. “You provided Zionists with weapons, you helped murder our brothers and sisters, our children. ”

“You invited the Zionists to the Olympic games. You will pay for what you have done! Rivers of blood will flow through the streets of Paris. The day is approaching,” he concluded, holding up a dummy’s severed head.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)