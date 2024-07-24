HAMAS COMES TO DC: Anti-Israel Protestors Get Violent, Desecrate Monuments In Nation’s Capital [VIDEOS]

Chaotic scenes played out in Washington, DC, on Wednesday as anti-Israel demonstrators disrupted the city during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress. The protest quickly turned violent, with demonstrators carrying symbols of terrorist organizations, vandalizing property, and clashing with law enforcement officers.

Chanting “Allahu Akbar,” and some demonstrators decked out in Hamas attire, the agitators made their presence known across the city.

At Union Station, protestors escalated their actions by burning an American flag and defacing a statue with the ominous message “Hamas is coming.” They also replaced American flags with Palestinian flags.

The United States Park Police (USPP) issued a call for information to identify those responsible for assaulting officers and damaging property during the unrest. According to the USPP, the demonstrators set fires and burned flags at Columbus Circle, near Union Station.

A total of 23 pro-Hamas agitators were arrested by various law enforcement agencies. The USPP confirmed at least eight arrests, while the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and the United States Capitol Police (USCP) reported nine and six arrests, respectively. The charges included Assault on a Police Officer and Crossing a Police Line, with the ages of those arrested ranging from 15 to 32.

The protestors at Columbus Circle caused significant damage, including vandalizing statues and fountains, tearing down and burning flags, and starting multiple small fires. Due to the crowd’s refusal to comply with law enforcement instructions, the permit for the event was revoked, and everyone was ordered to leave the area.

In response to the vandalism, National Park Service conservators will begin the arduous task of removing red paint from the statues and fountains at Columbus Circle, a process expected to take several days.

The White House condemned the actions of the anti-Israel protestors, with Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates stating, “Antisemitism and violence are never acceptable. Identifying with evil terrorist organizations like Hamas, burning the American flag, or forcibly removing the American flag and replacing it with another, is disgraceful.”

