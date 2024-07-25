TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Shomron

Three people were injured in a shooting on Route 55 near the Palestinian village of Nabi Ilyas in the Shomron on Thursday morning.

Two victims, a 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds, were evacuated to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba in light to moderate condition. The third victim, who was very lightly injured, was treated at the scene.

The terrorists, who opened fire from their vehicle, escaped the scene.

A large number of IDF forces arrived at the scene and launched a manhunt after the terrorists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)