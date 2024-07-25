FAIL: Hamas Rockets Hit UNRWA School in Gaza, Causing Casualties

Hamas launched rockets on Wednesday from a humanitarian zone in the Gaza Strip, hitting a United Nations-run school in Khan Younis and resulting in casualties, according to the IDF.

The IDF reported receiving information from international aid groups that two civilians were killed and several others injured when the rockets struck UNRWA’s Al-Qarara school.

The rockets, fired by Hamas from the designated humanitarian area, failed to reach Israel and instead fell short, hitting the school in Khan Younis.

In coordination with COGAT and the World Health Organization, the wounded were transported to a field hospital operated by the International Medical Corps in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, the IDF added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)