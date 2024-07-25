IDF Reservist Who Leaked Video Of Hostage Bodies’ Rescue Sentenced To Military Jail

A reserve soldier was sentenced to 10 days in military jail and permanently dismissed from army service for publishing a video of the evacuation of the hostages’ bodies rescued from Khan Younis on Wednesday.

The soldier filmed himself with the bodies in the APC in which the bodies were transferred from Gaza to Israel and posted it on TikTok, hours before the bodies were identified and families were notified.

Meanwhile, the video circulated on social media, leading to wild speculation and rumors.

The army stated that “the IDF views such incidents with severity and condemns behavior that endangers the security of our forces and harms the families of the hostages.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)