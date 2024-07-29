3 Palestinians With Ties To Terrorist Organizations Arrested After Illegally Crossing US Border

Border agents have detained four migrants, including three Palestinians and one Turkish national, who illegally crossed the southern border and are suspected of having ties to terrorist organizations. The migrants were found to have questionable material on their phones, including a photo of a masked man holding an AK-47 rifle, the NY Post reports.

The individuals were among a group of dozens of migrants who turned themselves in to border agents in the San Diego sector. An investigation is ongoing, and the migrants have been transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force is also involved in the investigation.

This incident highlights concerns about potential security threats entering the US via the southern border, particularly in the San Diego area. Border agents have expressed frustration about their limited ability to vet migrants, citing a lack of access to international terror and criminal databases.

The detention of these migrants comes after a previous alert warned border agents to be on the lookout for individuals tied to Palestinian terrorist groups following the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel. The migrants’ alleged affiliations with terrorist organizations are currently unclear.

The Biden administration’s new policies aim to restrict migrants’ ability to request asylum, but loopholes in the executive order allow migrants to still be released into the country. The San Diego area has seen an influx of migrants from over 100 countries that won’t accept deportees, raising concerns about terrorists attempting to enter illegally.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)