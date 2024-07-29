Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

7 People Shot, 1 Fatally, At A Park In Upstate Rochester, NY


One person is dead and at least six others were injured following a mass shooting Sunday at a park in upstate New York.

Rochester police said they responded to Maplewood Park around 6:20 p.m. to a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds.

An adult in their 20s was killed, another person suffered a life threatening injury and five people were hospitalized with minor injuries, Capt. Greg Bello said.

The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of family, Bello said.

Several police agencies responded to the park including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police. Rochester police did confirm a party was happening in the area at the time of the shooting.

“At this point we don’t know how many people were shooting,” Bello said. “We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can.”

No suspects were in custody, police said.

Police asked that anyone with video of the shooting send it to Major Crimes or contact Crime Stoppers or call either 311 or 911 with any information.

Rochester is about 340 miles (547 kilometers) northwest of Manhattan.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Erdogan Threatens To Invade Israel, Israeli FM Compares Him To Saddam Hussein

VIDEO ROUNDUP: Trump Attends Massive Fundraiser Hosted By Sephardic Community In Jersey Shore

JUDICIAL INSANITY: Clashes As Military Police Arrest Soldiers Who Guarded Nukba Terrorists [Videos]

Report: These Are Israel’s Four Conditions For A Ceasefire Deal

AMID GROWING TENSION: 2 Hezbollah Terrorists Killed In Drone Strikes In Southern Lebanon

After 4 Hours: Security Cabinet Authorizes Netanyahu, Gallant To Decide On Retaliation

ERASED: Google Autocomplete Won’t Show Suggestions Related To Trump Assassination Attempt

KARMA: Judo Competitor Refuses to Shake Israeli’s Hand, Gets Severely Injured

Plan to Send Sick Gazan Children Abroad for Medical Treatment Put on Hold Following Deadly Hezbollah Strike

WATCH: Schumer Dodges Questions On Meeting With Biden, Refuses To Confirm Whether He Urged Him To Exit Race

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network