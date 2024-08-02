Iran Plans to Attack Israel on Tisha B’Av, Western Intelligence Sources Say

Western intelligence sources have revealed that Iran is planning to attack Israel on Tisha B’Av in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and that it will be coordinated with Hezbollah.

According to Sky News Arabia, the attack is planned for August 12-13, when Tisha B’Av begins. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has vowed to take revenge for Haniyeh’s assassination, writing on social media, “Following this bitter, tragic event…it is our duty to take revenge.”

The report suggests that targeting Israel on Tisha B’Av has emotional and psychological significance, aiming to exploit Jewish Israelis’ vulnerability on this day. Historical traumas and images of destruction may be revived, and the attack may bring an element of surprise, catching security forces off guard.

Iran allegedly hopes to transmit a message to the Islamic world that “Israel is vulnerable to destruction,” potentially pushing the international community to seek political solutions to the conflict. The attack may also boost morale for terror groups attacking Israel, showing that Iran will continue to support them.

This would not be the first time Iran has attempted to attack Israel. In April, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles, but 99% were shot down by Israel and its allies, causing only minor damage.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)