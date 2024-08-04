TERROR IN ISRAEL: 2 Murdered, 2 Injured, In Multi-Scene Attack In Holon

Four Israelis were injured in a stabbing attack on Sunday morning in three locations in Holon.

A man and a woman were critically injured and two others were seriously injured.

Shortly later, MDA paramedics, who fought to save the life of the woman, were forced to declare her death at the scene. Another three victims were evacuated to Wolfson Hospital in southern Tel Aviv – a man in his 70s in critical condition whose death was pronounced when he reached the hospital, a 69-year-old man in serious condition, and a 26-year-old man in moderate condition.

The terrorist was neutralized by a police officer who arrived at the scene. He was later identified as a 34-year-old Arab from a Palestinian village near Ariel who was in Israel illegally.

The woman killed in the attack was later named as Rinat Daniv, H’yd, 66. Her husband, Shimon, 69, was seriously injured in the attack.

MDA paramedics said that the attack took place in three different areas, about 500 meters away from each other.

“We saw a 26-year-old man, conscious, with stab wounds, at the entrance to the Egged parking lot in moderate condition,” a paramedic said. “In the nearby park, we found an unconscious 70-year-old woman without a pulse and we were forced to pronounce her death. Another injured man, 70, was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition while resuscitation attempts were being carried out.”

