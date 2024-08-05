Ex-Amb. Friedman: “Israel Is In Danger Because Biden Administration Purposely Empowered Iran”

Former Ambassador to Israel David Friedman stated on Monday that Israel is in danger of an Iranian attack due to the Biden administration’s appeasement policies and its refusal to allow Israel to carry out a preemptive attack against the Islamic Republic.

In an interview with The Hill, Friedman added that the Biden administration, which continues the policies of the Obama administration, is intentionally empowering Iran.

“Judging from Iran’s behavior over the past 12 hours, Iran clearly knows that America will not permit Israel to act preemptively, or even to go on offense at all — that’s the price Israel must pay for American defensive support,” Friedman wrote on X. “That’s why Iran is so dismissive of all the diplomatic efforts — it has nothing to lose.”

“Think about it. If your football team is playing an opponent with no offensive capability, you will bet on your team all day long. Your team can never do worse than a tie and is highly likely to win!”

“Absent a credible threat against Iran’s oil production facilities by the U.S., there is no reason for Iran not to attack Israel.”

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro stated on Monday: “Iran was contained, deterred and increasingly isolated by the burgeoning Sunni-Israeli alliance while Trump was president. Iran is unconstrained and aggressively threatening American assets and allies all over the region under Biden-Harris. That is not a coincidence.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)