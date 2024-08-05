Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Rav Shlomo Amar Calls For Cancellation Of Summer Bain Hazmanim Amid War


In light of the ongoing war and tensions in northern and southern Israel, former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Shlomo Amar has proposed canceling the traditional three-week “bein hazmanim” vacation from yeshiva studies.

In a letter to Rabbi Moshe Tzedaka, a senior Sephardic yeshiva dean, Rabbi Amar suggested that bochurim not be released for vacation, citing the need for continued limud torah during a time of war and incitement against lomdei torah.

“During this time, when there is war in the north and in the south, and at the same time there is horrendous incitement against those who toil in Torah, it is appropriate and proper that the yeshiva bochurim not go out to take trips during bein hazmanim,” he wrote.

Rav Amart urged yeshivos “not to neglect the benches of the study halls, but instead create a curriculum with a bit of rest, such as studying in yeshiva only two sessions a day [instead of three], and perhaps the yeshivas should swap locations.”

