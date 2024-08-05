Hundreds March In Tel Aviv To Mark 5th Birthday Of Ariel Bibas, Child Held By Hamas in Gaza

Tel Aviv saw hundreds of people take to the streets to mark the 5th birthday of Ariel Bibas, who is still being held captive by terrorists in Gaza along with his baby brother and parents.

In a heartfelt open letter published by The Daily Mail, Pnina Bibas, the grandmother of the abducted children, wished a happy birthday to her “dear Luli”, saying: “Five years… Do you even know that this big day is approaching?”

Ariel, his baby brother Yarden, and their parents were abducted by terrorists on October 7, with Hamas claiming that the children are no longer alive. However, the IDF says that they had found no evidence to support this claim.

