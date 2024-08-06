Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN ISRAEL: Policewoman Injured In Stabbing Attack In Tunnel Road


A 20-year-old female police officer was lightly injured in a stabbing attack at a checkpoint in the Gush Etzion tunnel road near Jerusalem on Tuesday morning.

The terrorist, who was armed with a knife and a sharpened screwdriver, was neutralized by other Border Police officers and security guards at the scene.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene administered emergency medical aid to the officer and evacuated her in light condition to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. B’Chasdei Hashem, she suffered from only superficial injuries to her back and arm.

Scene of the attack. (MDA)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



