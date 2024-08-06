Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
2 Injured, 1 Critically, In Massive Hezbollah Rocket & Drone Barrage At The Galil [Dramatic Videos]


Two people were injured, one critically, in a massive Hezbollah rocket and drone attack on the Galil early Tuesday afternoon.

One of the drones scored a direct hit in Mazara’a, an Arab town in between Akko and Nahariya.

The critically injured victim, a man in his 30s, was found unconscious in his car with a severe head injury from shrapnel, and a woman in her 30s was found in a nearby parking lot with shrapnel injuries on her lower limbs. Paramedics administered emergency medical aid at the scene and evacuated them to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya.

Prior to the attack, a series of rocket and drone infiltration sirens were heard across the Galil, including in Akko for the first time since the war began. The attack lasted for a full 15 minutes.

At least two suicide drones crossed into Israel and exploded. Hezbollah took responsibility for the attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, an IDF airstrike killed four people in southern Lebanon.

