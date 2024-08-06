Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Operations In Gaza Eliminate Top Weapons Smuggling Commander And 45 Terrorists [VIDEO]


The IDF says it has eliminated a top Hamas commander responsible for smuggling military equipment into the territory. Mohammed Mahasneh, a key figure in Hamas’ smuggling operations, was targeted in an intelligence-based strike by the Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Monday.

Mahasneh’s elimination is seen as a major blow to Hamas’ capabilities, as he was involved in smuggling operations by sea, through tunnels, and at border crossings. The IDF has also reported the elimination of approximately 45 terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip over the past day, including 20 in close-quarters combat and aerial strikes in the central Gaza Strip, and over 25 in precise, intelligence-based operations in the Rafah area.

In addition to these operations, the IDF has also eliminated around 10 terrorists who posed a threat to its troops and struck multiple terror targets in the area. In one incident, an anti-tank missile was fired at IDF troops, prompting a swift response from the IAF, which eliminated the terrorist operating from a nearby structure. No injuries were reported.

