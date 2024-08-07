LIBS ARE FREAKING OUT! Nassau County Passes Bill That Forces Anti-Israel Protestors To Show Their Face

Nassau County, a suburban county in New York, has passed a bill banning the wearing of masks at public protests, aiming to prevent pro-Palestinian demonstrators from hiding their identities. The Republican-controlled county legislature approved the bill on Monday, with all 12 Republicans voting in favor and 7 Democrats abstaining.
The bill, which makes wearing a facial covering to hide one’s identity a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine, is intended to prevent violence and antisemitism by protesters. However, civil rights advocates argue that it infringes on free speech rights.
Exemptions are made for health or medical reasons, as well as for “religious and cultural purposes.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
3 Responses
This law is violates a persons freedom, gives the giverment too much power and sets a bad precedent.
I would say the same no matter who this law was applied to, Jew, gentile, Muslim, Christian ect.
The protesters will remain masked, taking full advantage of the “religious and cultural purposes” exemption.
The attached video has people that are not appropriately dressed for this website.