Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

“DEATH TO TERRORISTS!” Bereaved Relatives Protest At Supreme Court’s Hearing On Terrorists’ Jail Conditions


A tumult took place in Israel’s Supreme Court on Wednesday morning during a hearing on the Nukhba terrorists’ prison conditions in the Sde Teiman detention center.

The hearing took place after the left-wing organization, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), filed a petition demanding that the center be closed due to alleged mistreatment of heinous terrorists.

Relatives of fallen IDF soldiers and of hostages in Gaza protested outside and inside the court, yelling at the judges: “Shame, shame!” and “Death to terrorists!”

“We have children held hostage in Gaza! Who is discussing their conditions? Who is discussing Kfir Bibas’s conditions? This a country of Chelm.”

Someone else yelled out: “They burned people alive, they raped and murdered men and women – even animals don’t do that.”

Another protester said: “Did you see the video where the terrorists were standing on the dead bodies? The Supreme Court should have been shut down yesterday.”

The hearing was interrupted by the protesters but eventually resumed after the security guards removed them from the building.

Guarding the Soldiers, a protest group formed after the arrest of nine IDF soldiers for allegedly abusing a terrorist at Sde Teiman, stated: “The hearing in the Supreme Court this morning is absurd and a gift to  Sinwar and murderers. The fact that a hearing is being held on improved conditions for Nukhba terrorists who murdered, raped, and took our children captive is an indelible stain on the court and Israel’s justice system.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Report: US Claims Iran May Be Reconsidering Major Retaliation Against Israel

BYE HATER: Anti-Israel Squadster Rep. Cori Bush Loses Reelection Bid to AIPAC-Backed Wesley Bell

IDF Prohibits Crowds At The Ari Hakadosh’s Kever On His Yahrtzeit

NYC Man Involved In Pro-Palestinian, Anti-Jewish Vandalism Arrested On Felony Hate Crime Charges

Outrage After Tel Aviv Bans Public Tefilla During Upcoming Yamim Tovim

US Sends Fighter Jets to Middle East Base in Preparation for Possible Iran Conflict

IRANIAN AGENT: Pakistani With Iran Ties Charged In Plot To Carry Out Political Assassinations On US Soil

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Hit NYC Area, Bringing Heavy Rain, Flood Threats, and Flight Delays

ALWAYS THE JEWS: Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro Blames Israel For Civil Unrest After He Stole Election

MOST RADICAL TICKET EVER? Kamala Harris Tells People To “Stay Woke,” Walz Defends Socialism As “Neighborliness”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network