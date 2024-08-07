“DEATH TO TERRORISTS!” Bereaved Relatives Protest At Supreme Court’s Hearing On Terrorists’ Jail Conditions

A tumult took place in Israel’s Supreme Court on Wednesday morning during a hearing on the Nukhba terrorists’ prison conditions in the Sde Teiman detention center.

The hearing took place after the left-wing organization, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI), filed a petition demanding that the center be closed due to alleged mistreatment of heinous terrorists.

Relatives of fallen IDF soldiers and of hostages in Gaza protested outside and inside the court, yelling at the judges: “Shame, shame!” and “Death to terrorists!”

“We have children held hostage in Gaza! Who is discussing their conditions? Who is discussing Kfir Bibas’s conditions? This a country of Chelm.”

Someone else yelled out: “They burned people alive, they raped and murdered men and women – even animals don’t do that.”

Another protester said: “Did you see the video where the terrorists were standing on the dead bodies? The Supreme Court should have been shut down yesterday.”

The hearing was interrupted by the protesters but eventually resumed after the security guards removed them from the building.

Guarding the Soldiers, a protest group formed after the arrest of nine IDF soldiers for allegedly abusing a terrorist at Sde Teiman, stated: “The hearing in the Supreme Court this morning is absurd and a gift to Sinwar and murderers. The fact that a hearing is being held on improved conditions for Nukhba terrorists who murdered, raped, and took our children captive is an indelible stain on the court and Israel’s justice system.”

