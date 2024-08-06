BYE HATER: Anti-Israel Squadster Rep. Cori Bush Loses Reelection Bid to AIPAC-Backed Wesley Bell

Decision Desk HQ projects that Rep. Cori Bush, a radical leftist member of the “Squad,” has lost her reelection bid to AIPAC-backed Wesley Bell in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.

Bush, a vocal critic of Israel, had accused the country of an “ethnic cleansing campaign.” Her loss comes on the heels of another “Squad” member, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, losing his seat in New York’s Westchester County to pro-Israel George Latimer.

The race saw significant spending from pro-Israel groups, with at least $9 million spent by PACs aligned with AIPAC and another $500,000 from Democratic Majority for Israel. In contrast, Justice Democrats, the main outside group backing Bush, spent just over $2 million.

Bell, who has received significant funding from pro-Israel groups, was able to outspend Bush and pull ahead in the polls after initially trailing. Bush and her supporters have accused the pro-Israel effort to defeat her of being racist, claiming that AIPAC targets progressive officials of color.

In an open letter before the election, a group of Jewish clergy in St. Louis wrote, “For nearly four years, Cori Bush has not been shy about her desire to isolate, demonize, and discredit Israel… She does not speak for us, nor does her voting record in Congress represent us.”

