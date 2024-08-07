Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: US Claims Iran May Be Reconsidering Major Retaliation Against Israel


White House officials said Tuesday that Iran might be reconsidering its plan for a major retaliation against Israel, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius reported.

The report claims that President Biden’s “intense” diplomatic efforts to “stave off a catastrophic war in the Middle East” may have influenced Iran to abandon its public assertions to punish Israel for the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

According to the report, Iran may have been dissuaded due to the US urging Iran to show restraint and its threats of “serious consequences” to the stability of the new government of President Masoud Pezeshkian. However, the officials added, Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon “is still a wild card.”

Hezbollah has publicly vowed to take revenge for the elimination of Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr.

The report added that Iran may have also backed down due to its acceptance that Haniyeh was not killed by an Israeli missile, as it first thought, but by a bomb placed in his room. Iran has carried out similar targeted attacks in third countries.

“Iran understands clearly that the United States is unwavering in its defense of our interests, our partners and our people,” a senior administration official told Ignatius. “We have moved a significant amount of military assets to the region to underscore that principle.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Prohibits Crowds At The Ari Hakadosh’s Kever On His Yahrtzeit

NYC Man Involved In Pro-Palestinian, Anti-Jewish Vandalism Arrested On Felony Hate Crime Charges

Outrage After Tel Aviv Bans Public Tefilla During Upcoming Yamim Tovim

US Sends Fighter Jets to Middle East Base in Preparation for Possible Iran Conflict

IRANIAN AGENT: Pakistani With Iran Ties Charged In Plot To Carry Out Political Assassinations On US Soil

WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Hit NYC Area, Bringing Heavy Rain, Flood Threats, and Flight Delays

ALWAYS THE JEWS: Venezuelan Dictator Nicolas Maduro Blames Israel For Civil Unrest After He Stole Election

MOST RADICAL TICKET EVER? Kamala Harris Tells People To “Stay Woke,” Walz Defends Socialism As “Neighborliness”

Hamas Chooses Yahya Sinwar, Mastermind Of The Oct. 7 Massacre, As Its New Leader

Only 48 Out Of 900 Chareidim Who Received Draft Orders Reported To IDF Induction Centers

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network