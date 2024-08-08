Hezbollah Likely To Launch Attack on Israel Independent Of Iran, Intel Suggests

Hezbollah is reportedly preparing to launch an attack on Israel in the coming days, independent of Iran’s expected retaliation for the recent killing of two terror leaders, according to a CNN report citing two sources familiar with intelligence on the matter.

One source revealed that Hezbollah is moving faster than Iran in readying an attack, which could be launched with little to no advanced warning due to the group’s proximity to the Israeli border. Unlike Iran, which is still finalizing its retaliation plans, Hezbollah can initiate an attack with minimal preparation, making it a more immediate threat.

The report suggests that there may be a disconnect between Iran and Hezbollah’s plans, with some officials believing they may not be coordinating their efforts. This raises concerns about the potential for a surprise attack from Hezbollah, which could catch Israel off guard.

The US military is closely monitoring the situation, with one official stating that Iran has made some, but not all, of the expected preparations for a large-scale attack against Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)