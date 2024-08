As millions of Jews in Israel and around the world worry about a possible attack from Iran and its proxy Hezbollah, life in the Jewish kehilla in Tehran and other Iranian cities seems to be continuing as usual.

The kehilla in Tehran celebrated a bris on Thursday. The Rav of Tehran, HaRav Yehduah Gerami, served as the mohel.

The proud parents named the baby Yosef.

“בדמייך חיי חיי, חיי, בדמייך חיי,” HaRav Gerami recited.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)