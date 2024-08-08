Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
BD”E: Petirah Of Mr. Kurt (Klonimus) Oppenheimer Z”L, Owner Of Regis Hotel


YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Mr. Kurt Oppenheimer z”l. He was in his 98.

Mr. Oppenheimer, the owner and operator of the eponymously named Oppenheimer’s Regis Hotel in Fleischmanns, New York, was a fixture in Lakewood for decades, long residing at the corner of 11th Street and Clifton Avenue. He was known for being a tender and deeply kind individual to all.

He is survived by his wife, Greta yb”l, and a large family of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The levaya will take place at 10:30 AM Thursday morning at the Lakewood Chapel, 613 Ramsey Ave. Kevurah will be in Cedar Park Beth El Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.



