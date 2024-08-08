Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: VP Kamala Harris Slaps Down Pro-Palestinian Protestors, Accuses Them Of Wanting Trump To Win


US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris faced a disruption from pro-Palestinian Arab protesters at a rally in Detroit on Wednesday. The protesters chanted “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide” as Harris spoke.

Harris responded, saying, “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” She then continued her remarks, undeterred by the interruption.

This incident is the latest in a series of anti-war protests targeting US politicians, including President Joe Biden, who has faced similar disruptions in recent months. In June, protesters interrupted Biden’s speech in Washington, DC, accusing him of being “complicit in genocide” in the Gaza Strip. Biden replied, “Folks, it’s ok. Look, they care. Innocent children have been lost. They make a point.”

In March, Biden responded to pro-Palestinian protesters who interrupted his healthcare speech, saying, “They have a point. We need to get a lot more care into Gaza.” First Lady Jill Biden also faced similar disruptions in Tucson, Arizona, earlier that month.

