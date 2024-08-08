US, UAE, Qatar Call On Israel And Hamas To Finalize Hostage Deal

In a rare display of unity, President Joe Biden, the Emir of Qatar, and the President of Egypt issued a joint statement today calling on Israel and Hamas to engage in a final round of negotiations on August 15. The aim of these talks is to secure a comprehensive agreement on a Gaza ceasefire and the release of hostages, bringing an end to the ongoing conflict.

The joint statement, released simultaneously from the three leaders’ respective offices, emphasizes the importance of this final round of negotiations and urges both parties to work towards a mutually beneficial solution.

The statement reads, in part: “We, the leaders of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, are united in our commitment to achieving a lasting peace in the region. We call on Israel and Hamas to seize this opportunity and engage in good-faith negotiations to finalize a ceasefire and hostage release agreement.”

The August 15 talks are seen as a critical moment in the ongoing efforts to resolve the Gaza conflict. Diplomatic sources indicate that significant progress has been made in recent weeks, and this final round of negotiations could hopefully yield a breakthrough.