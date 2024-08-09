US Fighter Jets Arrive In The Middle East To Combat Iranian Threat

The US Central Command on Thursday announced that a squadron of U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets arrived in the Middle East to counter threats from Iran.

“U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Aug. 8 as part of U.S. force posture changes in the region to mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran or its proxies,” a statement from the US Central Command said.

JNS reported that an earlier CENTCOM statement on X said that the jets were deployed to “address” Tehran’s anticipated attack. About half an hour later, the statement was edited to read “mitigate.”

The statement did not indicate where the fight jets landed but the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that the United States is engaged in preparations for a possible war in Cyprus. According to the report, a US military delegation, accompanied by a large military and security logistics force, arrived on the island in the last few days and met with officials from the Ministry of Defense and Cypriot intelligence.

Officials in Cyprus claimed that the Americans announced that the island would be used as a platform to intercept expected launches from Iran, Yemen, and Hezbollah. The delegation brought equipment, weapons, and new air defense systems, including helicopters.

Cypriot officials were quoted in the newspaper as saying they had “never seen such quantities and types of weapons.” The officials added that the UK also bolstered their forces on the island and transferred equipment related to air defense systems. Germany is also expected to send naval forces.

According to the report, Cypriot officials conveyed a message to the “Axis of Resistance” including Hezbollah, that what is happening “is being done against their will, and that they do not want to involve their country in war.” It should be noted that this report was not confirmed by any official.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)