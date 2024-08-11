WATCH: The Cry Of The Maggid: “The War With Iran Is Due To The Attorney-General”

The well-known Maggid, HaRav Baruch Rosenbloom, spoke in his weekly shiur last week about how the entire country is trembling at the threats of Iran and its proxy Hezbollah to attack Israel.

“The entire country is tense,” he said. “When will Nasrallah throw missiles at us? What happened suddenly? An entire country is awaiting ‘every scenario.’ Everyone is trembling from fear.”

“When did this entire scenario start with Iran? When the Attorney-General issued an order to send draft notices to bnei yeshivos. Why? Because Hakadosh Baruch Hu has the Kodesh Hakedoshim, the Torah. They are trying to take the bnei yeshivos from the Kodesh Hakedoshim.”

