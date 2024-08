The IDF on Monday morning announced that a soldier was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday.

He was identified as Sgt. Omer Ginzburg, H’yd, 19, of Kiryat Tiv’on, who served in the 101st Battalion in the Paratroopers Brigade.

He was killed by a Hamas sniper during a raid on terror targets in Khan Younis.

His death increases the number of soldiers killed in the ground war in Gaza to 330 and the total number of soldiers killed since October 7 to 690.

