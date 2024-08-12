Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

PREPARING FOR ATTACK? Hezbollah Evacuates Beirut Headquarters


The Lebanese Al Joumhouria media outlet reported that Hezbollah recently evacuated its main headquarters in southern Dahieh in Beirut.

According to the report, the terror group has relocated its entire operations from the Beirut area, including its political headquarters. The offices were emptied of computers and other equipment.

The report indicates that Hezbollah is preparing to launch a major attack on Israel in retaliation for the elimination of its commander Fuad Shukr and anticipates a harsh counterattack.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah evacuated its senior terrorists from Beirut along with military equipment, Arab media outlets reported.

Israeli intelligence officials believe that Israel will come under attack this week and estimate that Hezbollah may attack first and Iran will then join in by launching its own attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

5 Years Later: Secular Journalist Davened And Received An Almost Immediate Response

International Criminal Court to Make Public Discussions on Netanyahu, Hamas Leader Arrest Warrants

Israeli Government Approves Proposal To Permanently Ban Hezbollah-Affiliated News Network

Report: Israel Intel Says That Iran Will Directly Attack Israel Within Days

UTJ Head Moshe Gafni On Attorney-General: “Unparalleled Wickedness”

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 1 Murdered, 1 Wounded, In Shooting Attack In Jordan Valley

IDF Continues Targeted Operations Across Gaza Strip, Strikes Multiple Hamas Terror Sites [VIDEOS]

MID-FLIGHT TRAGEDY: Passenger Dies On El Al Flight To Israel

SO SCARY! Biden Sends One-Word Warning To Iran: “DON’T!”

Attorney-General Cuts Daycare Subsidies For Chareidi Families

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network