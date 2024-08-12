PREPARING FOR ATTACK? Hezbollah Evacuates Beirut Headquarters

The Lebanese Al Joumhouria media outlet reported that Hezbollah recently evacuated its main headquarters in southern Dahieh in Beirut.

According to the report, the terror group has relocated its entire operations from the Beirut area, including its political headquarters. The offices were emptied of computers and other equipment.

The report indicates that Hezbollah is preparing to launch a major attack on Israel in retaliation for the elimination of its commander Fuad Shukr and anticipates a harsh counterattack.

Earlier this month, Hezbollah evacuated its senior terrorists from Beirut along with military equipment, Arab media outlets reported.

Israeli intelligence officials believe that Israel will come under attack this week and estimate that Hezbollah may attack first and Iran will then join in by launching its own attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)