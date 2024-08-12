Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IRANIAN REVENGE: IDF Orders Soldiers In Georgia & Azerbaijan To Return Immediately


As fears grow of Iranian retaliatory attacks against Israel and Israeli targets for the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the IDF issued a new order on Sunday evening categorically banning all off-duty IDF soldiers from staying in the countries of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

All IDF soldiers in the two countries were ordered to return to Israel immediately.

Both countries are close to Iran, with Azerbaijan sharing a common border, and boast a heavy Iranian presence.

Senior officials in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards threatened last Friday that “the possibility of striking targets outside of Israel is also being considered.”

The British Telegraph newspaper reported last weekend that in an attempt to deter a major attack against Israel, new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian suggested attacking secret Israeli bases in neighboring countries.

Azerbaijan is one of Israel’s largest trading partners and there are rumors that Israel maintains an airbase in the eastern part of the country.

