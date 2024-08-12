IDF Discovers Document Revealing Hamas’ Paraglider Plot In Oct. 7 Massacre

A Hamas military document obtained by the IDF during operations in the Gaza Strip, reveals the methodical planning behind Hamas’ use of paragliders on Oct. 7 and the extent of the terror group’s preparations and the deception employed to hide their true intentions.

The document, originally in Arabic and translated into English by Fox News Digital, shows that Hamas aimed to exploit the use of paragliders as a military tool. It highlights how the group intended to develop motorized paragliders for silent infiltration behind enemy lines, using civilian sports as a cover for military activities.

“This can be done using silent launch positions. Camouflage of military experiments and training. Reducing costs through the dual use as civilian experiments. Opening the possibility of utilizing civilian activity in other sports that can benefit military activities,” the document reads.

The report also details how terrorists used these paragliders to swarm the Supernova music festival in Kibbutz Re’im, where over 300 attendees were slaughtered. The Hamas document outlines a broader vision of establishing a combined military and civilian aviation force to further their goals, despite Israeli efforts to prevent this.

Brigadier General (Res) Amir Avivi, a former deputy commander of the IDF Gaza Division and founder of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, told Fox News Digital, “The first use of a paraglider was done by a Palestinian terrorist in 1987 in a devastating attack in the north from south Lebanon in Beit Hillel base with 6 soldiers killed and 10 soldiers injured. … We have dealt with this threat for years.”

In July, Israeli fighter jets struck a depot in Rafah, Gaza, believed to contain paragliders intended for use by Hamas. This airstrike was significant for Israel, as images of Hamas terrorists on paragliders became a rallying symbol among pro-Hamas supporters globally.

In the wake of the attacks, the use of the paraglider image has been glorified by various groups, including Neo-Nazis and the Black Lives Matter chapter in Chicago.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)