WATCH: Dozens Of Jews Bow Down On Har HaBayis On Tisha B’Av

About 1,500 Jews visited Har HaBayis on Tisha B’Av morning and dozens bowed down at the site, as seen in the videos below.

Among the visitors were National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister for the Development of Periphery, Negegv and Galil, Yitzchak Wasserlauf (Otzma Yehudit), and Likud MK Amit Halevi.

Police officers arrested around 40 Jews who violated the rules of the site, including bowing down and waving Israeli flags.

Ben-Gvir said at the site: “We’re here on Tisha B’av to mark the Churban Beit Hamikdash. But we must also honestly say: we’ve made great progress in governance here, in sovereignty – photos of Jews davening here.”

“As I’ve said: our policy is to allow tefillah. I say one more thing: we must win this war. We must win and not go to conferences in Doha or Cairo, but defeat them, bring them to their knees – that is the message. We can defeat Hamas, bring it down to its knees.”

Following the visit, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a sharply worded message contradicting Ben-Gvir’s assertions.

“This morning’s incident on the Temple Mount deviated from the status quo,” the statement began. “Israel’s policy on the Temple Mount has not changed; this is how it has been and this is how it will be.”

“It is the Government and the Prime Minister who determine policy on the Temple Mount. There is no private policy of any minister – not the National Security Minister or any other minister – on the Temple Mount. Thus it has been under all governments of Israel.”

Gedolei HaPoskim throughout the ages including Gedolei Hador Shlita today have ruled it is absolutely forbidden to visit Har Habayis, even if one does so in line with Halacha including tevila. This is also the ruling of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel. This is an Issur Kares.

Fifteen years ago on Sukkos, then President Shimon Peres paid a visit to the Sukka of the late Posek Hador, Maran HaGaon Rav Elyashiv ZATZAL, where Rav Elyashiv called on the President to prevent Jews from visiting Har Habayis, stating it is an act that that is viewed as extremely provocative by the goyim. Maran stated everything possible must be done to avoid a religious war, and the provocateurs are playing with fire.

Maran is quoted as explaining to the president that Halacha forbids going onto Har Habayis but today, it is more than this, it is an act that may lead to a religious war and bloodshed.

