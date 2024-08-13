AMID FEARS OF ATTACK: Thousands Of Jews Flock To The Kosel On Tisha B’Av [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Amid fears in Israel of an impending Iranian-Hezbollah attack, thousands of Jews visited the Kosel on Tisha B’Av to mourn the Churban at the site of the Beis Hamikdash.

The crowds began flocking to the site on Monday night, continuing into the wee hours of the night and continuing throughout the day on Tuesday.

There was a surge of visitors on Tuesday evening ahead of the end of the fast as tefillos and a call for achdus Yisrael were held with the participation of Rabbanim, public figures, relatives of hostages and wounded IDF soldiers.

The Rav of the Kosel, HaRav Shmuel Rabinowitz, began the tefillah by reciting Tehillim and Shema Yisrael and Ol Malchus Shamayim in light of the precarious situation of Am Yisrael. A tefillah for the welfare of the state and of IDF soldiers was recited by the head of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mordechai (Soli) Eliav.

Watch the moving videos below of hundreds singing Acheinu and Ani Maamin:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)