He Flew From The US To Fight On 10-7 And Died From An Allergic Reaction

Jordan Cooper, z’l, a former lone soldier from the US, passed away suddenly on Monday night from a severe allergic reaction.

Cooper served in the Nachal Brigade and was part of the Garin Tzabar lone soldier program. He returned to the US after completing his service. But after the October 7 attack, he left home and flew to Israel to protect the country along with his reserve unit. About three weeks ago, he completed 200 days of reserve duty.

His parents, brother, and grandfather flew to Israel several days ago to visit him. His mother bought halava in the Tel Aviv shuk, asking if there were nuts in it and the store owner reassured her that there wasn’t. But after Jordan ate the halava at his parents’ rented apartment in Tel Aviv, he suffered a severe allergic reaction. They gave him a shot and called emergency services. But when the ambulance came, he collapsed and died in front of his family.

The family has requested that the details of the levaya be shared so that as many people as possible will attend.

The levaya is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:15 p.m. at the Ganei Esther Cemetery in Rishon L’Tzion.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)