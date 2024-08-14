Civilian Airline Accused Of Smuggling Weapons And Fighters For Iran’s Military Operations In Syria And Lebanon

A civilian airline based in Iran, Caspian Airlines, has been implicated in smuggling weapons and fighters to Syria and Lebanon, according to a report by Israel Hayom, citing the investigative site WikiIran.

WikiIran’s investigation revealed that the Iranian government has been covertly using Caspian Airlines for military and political purposes, serving the interests of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. The site uncovered secret documents, including emails, contracts, and receipts, which show how the airline has been transporting military personnel, weapons, and funds to support Iran’s allies in Syria and Lebanon.

The documents also expose the hidden network that enables Caspian Airlines to continue operations despite international sanctions. In June 2022, the airline reportedly suspended its regular flights to Syria due to safety concerns, but flights between Damascus and Tehran resumed a year later following an agreement between the presidents of the two countries. However, in October 2023, Caspian Airlines abruptly canceled its flights to Syria for unknown reasons, and they have not yet been reinstated.

Due to international sanctions, Caspian Airlines has been forced to rely on front companies to obtain replacement parts for its aircraft. Among the companies reportedly working with Caspian Airlines are the Turkish company G Set and the French Dart Aviation Technics, both allegedly involved in supplying parts under the table.

