Palestinian On Terror Watchlist Caught At US Border

A Palestinian migrant whose name is on the US terror watchlist for using explosives/firearms was caught at the southern border on Monday, the New York Post revealed on Thursday in an exclusive report.

According to the report, Border Patrol agents caught Omar Shehada, 35, at the border in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The incident comes only weeks after three other suspected Palestinian terrorists were caught at the California border.

Following the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, the Border Patrol sent a memo to its agents warning about Palestinian terrorists trying to infiltrate the border.

The memo stated: “Individuals inspired by, or reacting to the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border.”

Since Biden-Harris entered office, the number of migrants on the terror watchlist caught at the border has increased dramatically.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)