Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Palestinian On Terror Watchlist Caught At US Border


A Palestinian migrant whose name is on the US terror watchlist for using explosives/firearms was caught at the southern border on Monday, the New York Post revealed on Thursday in an exclusive report.

According to the report, Border Patrol agents caught Omar Shehada, 35, at the border in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

The incident comes only weeks after three other suspected Palestinian terrorists were caught at the California border.

Following the Oct. 7 attack in Israel, the Border Patrol sent a memo to its agents warning about Palestinian terrorists trying to infiltrate the border.

The memo stated: “Individuals inspired by, or reacting to the current Israel-Hamas conflict may attempt travel to or from the area of hostilities in the Middle East via circuitous transit across the Southwest border.”

Since Biden-Harris entered office, the number of migrants on the terror watchlist caught at the border has increased dramatically.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UNSUSTAINABLE: NYC Has Spent $5 Billion On Migrants – And It’s Expected To DOUBLE

Another Terrorist Released In Hostage Deal Eliminated In Shechem

BETRAYED AGAIN? US Denies It Gave Iran Names Of Mossad Agents Involved In Haniyeh Assassination

Biden Reportedly Furious At Obama And Other Top Democrats Who Pushed Him Out of 2024 Race

UMAN: New Ukrainian E-Visa Rule Could Throw Rosh Hashana Plans Into Chaos For Tens Of Thousands

WON’T BE MISSED: Columbia University President Resigns After Shameful Response To Anti-Israel Protests

PLAYING GAMES: Harris Campaign Caught Altering Real Headlines To Feign Positive Coverage

ABJECT FAILURE: Just 12 Out Of 90 Charedim Summoned To IDF Induction Centers Showed Up Today

Saudi Crown Prince Worries He’ll Be Assassinated Over Efforts To Normalize Relations With Israel

UNUSUAL VIDEO: Chareidi Rabbanim With Arabic Subtitles: “Don’t Visit Har HaBayis”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network