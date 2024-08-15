Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
The IDF’s Concern About Chareidim During Bein HaZemanim


The IDF’s Home Front Command is concerned that over the Bein HaZemanim period, tens of thousands of Chareidim are expected to go on trips to forests, hiking sites, and open areas – and will not be able to receive safety alerts on their kosher cell phones.

Bein HaZemanim began on Wednesday during an especially tense security period, particularly the possibility of Hezbollah expanding its fire beyond the northern border area.

As of now, there is no technological solution that enables kosher phones to receive Home Front Command alerts. Instead, the Home Front Command launched an extensive information campaign to raise awareness among the Chareidi public of possible dangers during the Bein HaZemanin period.

The Home Front command published a document conveying safety messages, including:

– Trips in open areas are life-threatening without a mobile device equipped with the Home Front Command application.

– If there is no urgent need, it is recommended not to go to areas that frequently receive multiple sirens, especially in the northern region.

– A warning against approaching shrapnel on the ground, which exists en masse in open areas at which dozens and hundreds of rockets were fired during the war.

Major (res.) Danny Cohen, head of the Dati-Chareidi division of the Home Front Command explains: “In open areas, it’s not possible to hear the sirens of the Home Front Command. The only way to receive alerts in such a place is through the application. If you don’t have such an option, don’t go to potentially dangerous places. It’s sakanot nefashot!”

