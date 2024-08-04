Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Launches New Alert System For Large-Scale Emergencies


The IDF’s Home Front Command has launched a new system to send location-based alerts to the public.

The new platform enables Israeli civilians to receive personal messages in large-scale emergency events directly, without the need for any action on their part.

The messages will appear on users’ phone screens automatically and sound a warning alarm along with emergency instructions. The Cell-Broadcast-based technology enables the dissemination of messages to many subscribers in the same area simultaneously.

The system does not replace the Home Front Command app or physical alert sirens but is specifically for large-scale emergencies.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



