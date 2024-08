In recent weeks, the residents of the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem have been suffering from a rash of bicycle robberies.

On Wednesday at 12:25 p.m., the Mishmar Har Nof received an alert from security cameras that a wanted bike thief had entered the neighborhood.

Mishmar Har Nof volunteers launched a dramatic chase through the streets of the neighborhood while blocking the escape routes until the thief was arrested by the police.

