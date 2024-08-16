Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
SEE IT: Hezbollah Unveils Underground Missile Facility In Propaganda Video


Hezbollah has released a propaganda video showcasing an underground facility used to store and launch precision missiles. The facility, dubbed “Imad 4,” appears to be located in Lebanon.

The highly edited video provides a glimpse into the secret facility, revealing rows of missiles and launching positions for the projectiles. The voice of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah can be heard in the video, boasting about the group’s advanced missile capabilities.

The release of the video is seen as a provocative move by Hezbollah, aiming to showcase its military prowess and deter Israel.

