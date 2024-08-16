Israeli Security Officials Warn Ministers Of Possible Iranian And Hezbollah Assassination Plots

In a security cabinet meeting yesterday, senior security officials warned Israeli ministers of a potential assassination plot by Iran and Hezbollah. According to a report by Ynet, the officials cautioned that the groups may target high-ranking Israeli figures, including ministers, lawmakers, IDF officers, and senior officials in the Shin Bet and Mossad.

The warning comes in the wake of the recent assassinations of Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, with intelligence officials saying that instead of launching traditional attacks with missiles and drones, Iran and Hezbollah may opt for targeted assassinations as a form of retaliation.

The security officials emphasized the need for heightened vigilance and caution among Israeli officials, citing the potential threat to their safety and security.

