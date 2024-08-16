Hezbollah Likely to Hold Off on Retaliation Against Israel Amid Qatar Hostage Deal Talks

HYIn a bid to avoid disrupting ongoing negotiations for a potential hostage deal in Qatar, Hezbollah may postpone its expected retaliatory attack on Israel, a source close to the group told The Washington Post.

Hezbollah had previously vowed to avenge the killing of its high-ranking military leader, Fuad Shukr, while Iran has pledged retaliation for the Israeli assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. Despite this, negotiations in Qatar, which began on Thursday, have led Hezbollah to believe that immediate retaliation is not necessary.

“Hezbollah will not launch its retaliation during the Qatar talks because the party does not want to be held accountable for disrupting the talks or a potential deal,” the source said.

There are rising concerns that Hezbollah and Iran might coordinate a joint response to the Israeli actions. However, Western and regional countries are urging restraint, hoping to avoid further escalation that could trigger a wider Middle Eastern conflict. The potential hostage deal is seen as crucial to avoiding such an outcome, with many linking a delay in Hezbollah’s response to progress in the negotiations.

Hezbollah has insisted, however, that its retaliation for Shukr’s assassination would not be tied to any ceasefire agreement related to the Gaza conflict.

The hostage negotiations have drawn the involvement of high-level officials, including CIA Director William J. Burns and White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk on the U.S. side, and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar and Mossad Director David Barnea from Israel. Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel are also playing significant roles in the talks.

White House Spokesperson John Kirby said the talks are making progress, with only a few remaining hurdles left to clear. “The gaps can be closed,” Kirby said on Thursday.

