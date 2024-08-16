Security Footage Shows Israelis Setting Fire To Home And Vehicle In Palestinian Village, Suspect Released

Newly obtained security footage captures Israelis dousing a couch with lighter fluid on the balcony of a home in the Palestinian village of Jit before setting it ablaze and fleeing as the rest of the house catches fire. The footage also shows others torching a vehicle on the outskirts of the village during a violent rampage last night.

Despite the severity of the attacks, Hebrew media reports that the only suspect arrested after the violence has already been released. Reports indicate that the suspect was not arrested for involvement in the attacks but for allegedly obstructing the work of Border Police near the illegal Israeli outpost of Havat Gilad.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)