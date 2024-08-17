WATCH: Israeli Drone Strike Eliminates Two Senior Hamas Operatives in Jenin

This evening, an Israeli drone strike in the West Bank city of Jenin killed two senior Hamas operatives, as confirmed by both the IDF and Shin Bet security agency. The targeted individuals, Ahmed Abu Ara from Aqqaba and Raafat Dawasi from Silat al-Harithiya, were involved in orchestrating a shooting attack in the Jordan Valley last week, which resulted in the death of 23-year-old Yonatan Deutsch and injured another civilian.

Abu Ara, identified as a key figure in multiple terror attacks and the production of explosive devices, and Dawasi, a senior member of Hamas’ local network in Jenin, were struck while traveling in a vehicle. Hamas later confirmed the deaths, stating that Dawasi served as a commander in the group’s Jenin wing, while Abu Ara held a senior operational role.

The IDF and Shin Bet attribute several recent attacks to the two, including a deadly roadside bombing in Jenin on June 27, another bombing against Defense Ministry workers on July 23, and the recent terror shooting in the Jordan Valley.

Footage of the strike has been released by the military.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)