NYC Mayor Eric Adams Hit With Federal Subpoena In Campaign Fundraising Probe


New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been served with a grand jury subpoena by federal prosecutors investigating his 2021 campaign fundraising, law enforcement sources confirmed on Thursday. The subpoena, issued in July, seeks text messages, documents, and other communications related to the campaign.

Adams’ attorney, Brendan McGuire, confirmed the subpoena and insisted that the mayor has done nothing illegal. The campaign has conducted its own internal investigation, reviewing tens of thousands of electronic communications and conducting witness interviews, and has found no evidence of illegal conduct.

The probe, which began in November, is exploring allegations of illegal campaign contributions from the Turkish government and Adams’ role in fast-tracking the opening of Turkey’s diplomatic headquarters in Manhattan. At least three people connected to Adams have had their homes raided, and Adams’ electronic devices have been seized.

McGuire said that the campaign is cooperating with federal authorities and responding to the subpoenas. The mayor has maintained that he has done nothing wrong and is looking forward to a “prompt and just resolution” of the investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



