STUNNING: IDF Intel Chiefs Had But Failed To Share Hamas Attack Plans Before Oct. 7


A shocking revelation has emerged that IDF intelligence chiefs withheld critical information from senior military and political leaders regarding Hamas’s plans for the October 7 invasion and slaughter in southern Israel. A document codenamed “Jericho Walls,” obtained by Unit 8200 in April 2022, outlined Hamas’s strategy, which was later carried out with devastating results.

The 40-page plan, written in October 2021, detailed a barrage of rockets, drone attacks, and a mass influx of gunmen, mirroring the actual events of October 7. Despite this, intelligence officers deemed Hamas incapable or unwilling to execute such an assault, dismissing concerns.

Former IDF intelligence chief Aharon Ze’evi-Farkash emphasized that the document showed “Hamas was not deterred,” contradicting the prevailing assessment, and should have been thoroughly investigated.

The report also reveals that IAF chief Tomer Bar was not informed about the document, despite expressing concerns about inadequate intelligence on Gaza developments. Brigadier General (Res.) Yaron Rosen said that had the IAF known about the attack plan, they would have prepared a response and potentially prevented the invasion.

The Channel 12 report also exposes a series of other oversights and ignored warnings, including efforts by an intelligence officer to alert senior officers to unusual activity in Gaza hours before the invasion.

