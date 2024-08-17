US Proposal For Ceasefire-Hostage Deal Ignores Key Israeli Demands

The US “bridging proposal” aimed at finalizing a hostages-for-ceasefire deal in the coming week does not address Israel’s key demands for an ongoing presence along the Gaza-Egypt border and a mechanism to prevent the return of armed Hamas forces to northern Gaza, according to Hebrew media reports.

Negotiations between the US and Israel are set to continue in Cairo on Sunday, with Egypt and Qatar expected to press Hamas to accept the deal only if Israel and the US agree on the two key issues. However, Hamas has made it clear that it will not agree to a deal that accommodates these demands.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a crucial discussion with Israel’s negotiators and security chiefs on Sunday, ahead of talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Netanyahu’s office expressed “cautious optimism” about the possibility of advancing a deal, but emphasized that Hamas must remove its opposition to the US proposal.

The US proposal includes components acceptable to Israel, such as the release of 30 women, elderly, and sick hostages in the first phase of the deal, and the freeing of Palestinian security prisoners in exchange for hostages. However, the deal’s success hinges on Hamas’s acceptance, which remains far from certain.

The negotiations aim to finalize a deal by the end of the week, with President Joe Biden and US officials expressing guarded optimism about the progress while stressing that obstacles remain.

