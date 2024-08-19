Land Of Chelm: State-Attorney Recommends Probes Against Singers Who Called To Destroy Gaza

State Attorney Amit Isman recommended launching criminal investigations against two popular singers for “inciting violence” against the “innocent civilians” of Gaza.

Kan News reported on Sunday evening that Isman recommending open a probe against singer Eyal Golan for saying a few days after October 7 that “Gaza should be wiped out” and “not a single person should be left there.” On Monday, Kan reported that Isman is also considering launching a criminal investigation against singer Kobi Peretz on similar grounds.

Golan’s statement was quoted in the lawsuit submitted by South Africa to the Hague, along with quotes by ministers such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and others. Last month, Isman also recommended launching an investigation against Ben-Gvir for incitement against Gazan civilians.

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara will make the decision on whether to launch the investigations.

Former deputy state attorney Nurit Litman slammed Isman’s recommendations, saying: “One should not divorce common sense. I would not open a criminal investigation, and in my view, it’s not even in the gray area.”.

Likud MK Moshe Saada stated: “Following an investigation into IDF soldiers who eliminated terrorists, the next enemy to be dealt with was found: a singer who expressed the rage felt by many Israeli citizens immediately after the terrible October 7 massacre. On the other hand, the Nukhba terrorists who slaughtered Israelis or the enemy from home [Israeli-Arabs] who incite on social media to carry out attacks and dreams of being a martyr – the State-Attorney prefers not to investigate or prosecute.”

Likud MK Ariel Kellner sent a letter to MK Simcha Rothman, the head of the Knesset’s Constitution Committee, demanding to hold a discussion “on the policies of the Prosecutor’s Office that has a forgiving attitude toward an enemy and a severe attitude toward a loving brother.”

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: “Isman’s lunacy continues. Instead of investing in Israel’s war efforts, Isman invests in Sinwar’s war efforts. I call on the Justice Minister and the Prime Minister to bring a resolution to the next Cabinet meeting to immediately remove him from office.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)