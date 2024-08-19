TRAGEDY IN GAZA: IDF Soldier Killed When Israeli Missile Veers Off Course, Hits Wrong Building

An Israeli military officer was killed and several others were injured this morning after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip went awry

The fallen officer has been identified as Lt. Shahar Ben Nun, 21, a member of the Paratroopers Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, hailing from Petah Tikva. Alongside the tragic loss of Lt. Ben Nun, three other soldiers were seriously wounded, while three more sustained injuries but are reported to be in stable condition.

According to a preliminary investigation by the IDF, the incident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. during a series of Israeli Air Force (IAF) strikes in the Khan Younis area. A technical malfunction caused one of the missiles, launched by an F-15 fighter jet, to veer off course. Instead of striking its intended target, the missile hit a multi-story building where the paratroopers were stationed.

The building, situated roughly 300 meters from the intended target, sustained significant damage. The missile reportedly struck an upper-floor apartment, causing part of the building to collapse onto soldiers who were stationed in a neighboring apartment.

The IAF emphasized that this type of malfunction is highly unusual, noting that tens of thousands of munitions have been deployed from fighter jets throughout the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with no similar incidents recorded to date.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)