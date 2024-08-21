Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
After Meeting With Barkat, El Al To Fix Prices To 4 Destinations


Amid complaints of soaring prices for Israeli airline tickets in recent weeks as foreign airlines canceled their flights due to Iranian attack threats, Econmy Minister Nir Barkat met on Wednesday with the CEOs of El Al, Israir and Arkia Airlines.

An agreement was reached during Barkat’s meeting with El Al CEO Dina Ben Tal Ganancia that El Al will operate flights to four destinations at fixed prices until the end of 2024.

The four destinations: Vienna, Dubai, Athens, and Larnaca, will serve as stopovers for connecting flights to further destinations.

Roundtrip tickets to Vienna and Dubai will be fixed at $349; at $299 to Athens; and $199 to Larnaca.

In return, Israel will not tax El Al’s revenue this year.

Ben Tal Ganancia said: “We continue to work to increase the supply of seats as much as possible and broaden the flight schedule. This move will allow us to offer tens of thousands of seats at affordable prices and provide an extensive response for destinations that will serve as connecting points to other continents.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



